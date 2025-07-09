Charming Towns And Scenic Sips: A Windsor Essex Travel Guide

Original blog by discoverwithde

Just Under an Hour from Detroit — But a World Away in Vibe

Sometimes, the best getaways don’t require a plane ticket. All it takes is a passport and a little curiosity. This summer, I partnered with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) to discover one of Ontario’s best-kept secrets, situated just across the border from Detroit.

Windsor Essex is a region where rolling vineyards flow into serene beaches, small-town charm meets unexpected culinary gems, and every stop invites you to slow down and savor the moment. Whether you’re sipping your way through local wineries, kayaking along the lake, or soaking up the vibrant community spirit, Windsor Essex offers a refreshing breath away from the city grind.

Here’s a closer look at the highlights that made this trip unforgettable and why this hidden gem deserves a spot on your summer travel list.

Getting There: Quick & Easy Border Crossing

Traveling from the Detroit area to Windsor Essex is surprisingly simple, making it the perfect weekend escape. You’ve got two options to cross the border: the Ambassador Bridge or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Coming soon you will have a 3rd option to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Click here to find everything you need to know!

In my experience, the tunnel tends to be faster, especially since it’s limited to passenger vehicles. Whichever route you choose, don’t forget your valid passport or the enhanced ID which you’ll need it to cross into Canada.

Once you’re through, it’s a scenic 30-minute drive to downtown Kingsville, your charming home base for exploring all that Windsor Essex has to offer.

Where to Stay: Heart & Hops Brewery Suites – Kingsville

If you’re looking for a stay that’s equal parts cozy and cool, Heart & Hops Brewery Suites is the perfect match. Located in the heart of downtown Kingsville, this boutique getaway is just steps from charming shops, local restaurants, and top attractions like Point Pelee National Park and nearby wineries. And the best part? There’s a craft brewery right downstairs.

Each suite has its own unique design, all centered around a fun and elevated brewery theme. We stayed in the Hoppy Hideaway, which featured a street-facing view of downtown that was perfect for sipping coffee and watching the town come alive.

Whether you’re a beer lover or simply craving a one-of-a-kind stay, this spot strikes the perfect balance between comfort and character. Every room features a private modern bathroom with instant hot water showers, plush bedding, and thoughtful touches that make you feel right at home.

This Inn isn’t just a place to stay for the night; it’s a whole experience that captures the spirit of Kingsville in every detail.

Wineries, Cider & Craft Beverages

Paglione Estate Winery

If you’re dreaming of Italy, Paglione Estate Winery is your passport to la dolce vita, and no plane ticket is required. Nestled in the heart of EPIC wine country, this charming spot serves up old-world elegance with a side of warm, small-town hospitality.

From the moment we arrived, it felt like stepping into a vineyard in Tuscany. The staff welcomed us like old friends, setting the tone for a relaxed, memorable evening. The setting? Absolutely stunning. Think elegant stone patio, a wood-fired pizza oven in the background, vineyard views all around, and a picture-perfect gazebo made for golden hour wine moments.

The wine here is just as impressive as the setting as it’s crafted in an old-world style and best enjoyed with something delicious from their Italian-inspired menu. Start with a wine flight to sample their bold reds and refreshing whites, then dive into the arancini appetizer, which is crispy, creamy, and bursting with flavor. For your main, don’t even think twice; opt for the Stallone wood-fired pizza; you will thank me later!

And if you’ve got room, finish off your experience with the Dubai chocolate brownie. Rich, gooey, and the perfect sweet ending to an unforgettable evening.

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just in it for the vibes, Paglione is the kind of place you’ll come for the wine and stay for the atmosphere.

Banded Goose Brewing

If you’re looking for a place to be after dark, Banded Goose Brewing delivers. Tucked in the heart of downtown Kingsville and just steps from the Hearts & Hops Brewery Suites, this buzzing hotspot serves up craft brews, creative cocktails, and comfort food that hits all the right notes.

Kick things off with a beer tasting to sample their lineup, then head to the on-site food truck for elevated pub fare, perfect for satisfying those late-night cravings. Don’t sleep on the Maple Sour; it’s a must-try cocktail! Add in live acoustic sets on the weekends, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a laid-back night out.

With cozy indoor seating, a dog-friendly patio, and a welcoming atmosphere, Banded Goose is the kind of place where great drinks and good company go hand in hand.

Windmill Ridge Cider

Windmill Ridge Acres is the kind of hidden gem that rekindles your love for local flavors. Tucked away in the heart of Essex County’s wine country, this family-owned haven pairs a relaxed, welcoming vibe with perfectly poured sips.

Their passion shines through in every pour. From crisp, handcrafted ciders to sparkling fruit wines and small-batch canned beers, everything is made using fruit grown right on the property. It’s an actual farm-to-glass experience, and you can taste the quality in every drop. One of the best parts? They offer tastings that you can mix and match up to five selections from their cider, wine, and beer lineup. It’s the perfect way to sample a little bit of everything and discover your favorite.

Windmill Ridge was recently added to the official wine trail, and it deserves the spotlight. The team here is incredibly kind and passionate, and they make you feel like part of the family from the moment you arrive.

And if you happen to visit on a Saturday, be sure not to miss their taco pop-ups! They’re the perfect pairing for a sunny afternoon on the farm.

Whether you’re winding down your weekend or just looking for a place to relax and reconnect, Windmill Ridge is a must-visit!

Coffee, Breakfast & Sweet Treats

JOE. Hot + Cold

Right across the street from the Hearts & Hops Brewery Suites in downtown Kingsville, JOE. Hot + Cold is the perfect spot to kick off your day or take a relaxing break. The inviting outdoor patio offers a bright and cheerful welcome as you approach, but once inside, the café truly shines.

The interior design is absolutely stunning and bursting with pops of cheerful yellow, a lush green wall that brings a fresh vibe, and an upstairs lounge that feels like a cozy hideaway. Here, comfy couches and unique décor, like white plates and pots artfully arranged on the walls, create a space that makes you want to stay for a while.

When it comes to food and drinks, JOE. Hot + Cold doesn’t disappoint. Their fresh-baked goods and breakfast sandwiches hit the spot, and I highly recommend the hot honey toast, which is a perfect blend of sweet and savory. For drinks, the raspberry lemonade was refreshingly tart and ideal for a summer day, while the mocha delivered a rich, satisfying coffee boost.

Whether you’re staying nearby or just passing through, JOE. Hot + Cold offers an unbeatable combo of great coffee, delicious bites, and stylish vibes, making it a must-visit in Kingsville’s growing food scene.

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens is a truly one-of-a-kind vibrant blend of garden center, amusement park, and cozy café all rolled into one fun destination. It’s the perfect spot for families, plant enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a little unexpected fun.

Step inside their lush greenhouse to explore an incredible variety of tropical plants, cacti, and succulents, perfect for sprucing up your space or finding a unique gift. (Remember, if you’re heading back across the border, plants can’t come with you!)

Beyond the greenery, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. Challenge yourself to a round of indoor 18-hole mini golf, let the kids burn off energy in the arcade, or enjoy some quality animal time at the petting zoo.

When hunger strikes, their café has you covered with delicious breakfast and lunch options, including their famous broasted chicken, pizza, peach slushies, and irresistible homemade donuts.

Whether you’re there for the plants, the play, or the food, Colasanti’s offers a surprising and joyful experience that’s as enjoyable as it’s unique.

Priscilla’s Presents

If you’re hunting for that perfect gift, Priscilla’s Presents is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind finds for everyone on your list. From quirky home décor to stylish clothing and baby items, their carefully curated selection offers something special at every price point.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Step inside their vintage Here’s The Scoop Ice Cream Parlour, packed with old-school charm and an array of flavors that make for the perfect cool-down on a summer day. Find a cozy spot in the cute outdoor seating area to enjoy your cone while soaking in the relaxed country vibes.

Bonus: Coming soon, you’ll be able to pick your own flowers from their scenic red barn area, adding a fresh burst of color to your visit.

And here’s a hidden gem: Priscilla’s also offers a charming Airbnb right on-site, complete with country charm and accommodating up to six guests. It’s the perfect cozy home base if you’re planning a wine tour or want to extend your escape.

Whether you’re shopping, snacking, or staying overnight, Priscilla’s Presents is the kind of place that you should check out!

Outdoor Adventures & Nature Escapes

Point Pelee National Park

If you’re craving a break from the town buzz, Point Pelee National Park is the ultimate escape into nature. This stunning sanctuary is home to the southernmost tip of mainland Canada—yes, you can literally stand at the edge of the country!

From jungle-like forests to lush wetlands and wide-open savannahs, the park is a breathtaking mosaic of landscapes. Two absolute must-dos? Take the tram or enjoy a scenic walk to the famous tip, and be sure to visit the Marsh Boardwalk. It’s a beautiful stroll above serene waters with panoramic views and wildlife sightings.

Whether you’re into hiking, biking, bird-watching, or just lounging with a picnic, Point Pelee has something for every kind of outdoor lover. It’s also dog-friendly (just keep your pup leashed), making it an excellent spot for the whole crew.

Heads up: There’s a small daily fee to enter, but the experience is well worth every cent. (Editor’s Note: Until September 2nd, 2025 Parks Canada will be offering free admission and 25% off camping fees at participating locations.)

Point Pelee is the kind of place that makes you breathe more deeply, walk more slowly, and feel utterly connected to the natural beauty around you.

Pelee Wings Outfitters

If you’re looking to soak up the natural beauty of Lake Erie from a different perspective, Pelee Wings Outfitters is your go-to launch point. This self-guided kayaking and paddleboarding experience is nothing short of magical, especially if you hit the water in the afternoon or at sunset. Gliding through the calm waves or weaving your way through the nearby marshland feels peaceful, adventurous, and photo-ready.

You can rent everything you need for a few hours on the water, whether you’re a seasoned paddler or just trying it out for fun. Want to bring the adventure home? Their shop has a wide variety of paddleboards, kayaks, and paddling gear. But it doesn’t stop there—inside, you’ll find a curated selection of nature books, toys, locally made gifts, and their signature selection of scopes and binoculars (perfect for bird-watching enthusiasts!).

Whether you’re chasing a scenic paddle or looking to browse a store full of outdoor charm, Pelee Wings Outfitters is a must-stop for adventure lovers.

Cedar Beach

Looking for a local spot to unwind? Cedar Beach is a laid-back gem where you can dig your toes into the sand, soak up the sun, and simply exhale. Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie, this beach is ideal for a chill afternoon of sunbathing, reading, or just watching the waves roll in.

One of the standout features is the scenic rock jetty that extends into the lake, serving as a go-to spot for local fishermen and a perfect place to sit and reflect. Whether you’re laying out your beach towel for a tanning session or strolling along the shoreline, this spot delivers calm, quiet vibes with beautiful natural views to match.

Local Bites & Dining Highlights

Green Heart Kitchen

If you’re craving something fresh, flavorful, and nourishing, Green Heart Kitchen is the way to go. This spot is all about wholesome eats made from scratch with real, locally sourced ingredients, and you can taste the love in every bite.

Whether you’re grabbing a smoothie, hearty salad, or one of their perfectly packed sandwiches (shoutout to The Dave Sandwich—so good), it’s the ideal place for a quick, healthy meal. I stopped in for a boxed lunch before heading to Point Pelee, and it was perfect for a lakeside picnic.

They’ve got soups, fresh-baked breads, and even frozen meals to stock up on. Bonus: their packaging is biodegradable or recyclable, so you can feel good about what you’re eating and how it’s packaged. Plus, the staff? Warm, welcoming, and full of great recommendations.

Mettawas Station

Step back in time and into one of the most unique dining experiences in the area at Mettawas Station, a restored historic train station transformed into an elegant eatery. Whether you’re dining on their stunning stone patio or in the vintage-inspired dining room, the ambiance blends old-world charm with a touch of sophistication.

The menu blends Italian and Mediterranean flair, with everything from gourmet pizzas to fresh seafood and expertly cooked steaks. But the true star? The Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli—rich, flavorful, and undeniably worth the trip. Round out your meal with a craft cocktail or a glass of local wine for the perfect dining experience.

Travel Tips for Your Windsor-Essex Weekend

Before you pack your bags for this charming cross-border escape, here are a few helpful tips to make your trip smooth and stress-free:

Bring your passport or enhanced ID: You’ll need it to cross the border.

Leave the plants behind: As tempting as those beautiful blooms may be, you are not allowed to bring them across the borders.

Point Pelee National Park charges a daily entrance fee. ( Editor’s Note: Until September 2nd, 2025 Parks Canada will be offering free admission and 25% off camping fees at participating locations .)

Until September 2nd, 2025 Parks Canada will be offering .) USD currency goes further: Thanks to the favorable exchange rate, U.S. dollars stretch a bit more in Canada, making everything feel like a mini deal.

This weekend getaway reminded me that you don’t need to travel far to feel worlds away. Windsor Essex is the kind of place that blends charm, nature, flavor, and community without the stress of a long-haul flight or complicated planning.

So, if you’re in the mood to discover something fresh, fun, and unexpectedly beautiful, cross the border and let the road lead you to new experiences. A heartfelt thank you to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and all the incredible local businesses for their warm hospitality and for making this adventure so memorable.

