Celebrate Mom in Style: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide to Windsor Essex

Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable!

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, grandma, wife, or another special woman in your life, Windsor Essex offers endless ways to show your appreciation. From charming brunch spots and boutique shopping to spa days and scenic outdoor adventures, there’s no better place to spoil her than right here in #YQG. Check out the full Mother’s Day Guide for even more ideas

Ready to start planning? Let’s dive into the ultimate Windsor Essex Mother’s Day experience!

Treat Her to a Delicious Mother’s Day Brunch

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a table full of her favorite foods. Windsor Essex is known for its incredible local dining scene, and Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge.

Wolfhead Distillery – Treat Mom to a wonderful brunch experience at Wolfhead Distillery this Mother's Day! Enjoy a flavorful buffet featuring: Scrambled Eggs and Omelet station, Bacon, Sausage, Home fries, Chicken, Ham, pasta, salads, and buns. Celebrate with great food, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm atmosphere – Because Mom deserves the best.

Caesars Windsor – Celebrate exceptional mothers with your whole family while indulging in a brunch buffet in the Augustus Ballroom. Feast on dishes crafted by our skilled chefs, featuring an array of breakfast items, salads, pastas, desserts and more. Reservations are required. Call 1-800-991-8888 to reserve.

Windsor Premier Cruises –Treat your mom to a delicious brunch on this Mother’s Day special boat cruise in Windsor! Brunch includes the following meal: Breakfast Pastries, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Hand-Cut Seasoned Potatoes, Penne, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Cake squares and cookies and Coffee and Tea.

Pro Tip: Be sure to make reservations early—Mother’s Day brunch spots book up fast!

Pamper Her with a Relaxing Spa Day

Every mom deserves a little R&R. Windsor Essex has no shortage of luxurious spas ready to help her unwind.

Pure Day Spa at Hotel STRY – Indulge in beautiful downtown Amherstburg at Pure Day Spa at Hotel STRY. Offering a comprehensive range or premium spa treatments, treat mom to the best!

Estate of Health – Estate of Health offers an enchanting setting and exceptional features to help mom restore, nourish and revitalize her body, mind and spirit.

Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa – the region's primary destination for hydrotherapy experiences offering personal saunas & cold dips. Mom will experience the luxury of a Nordic Spa just outside of Kingsville.

Explore Local Shops for the Perfect Gift

Finding a gift that feels as special as she is can be tough—but Windsor Essex’s local shops make it easy!

Windsor – Explore local gems like Whiskeyjack Boutique for unique Canadian-made finds, Bunch for unique finds and home décor, Urban Art Market for one-of-a-kind handmade treasures, and Jones & Co. for stylish accessories and thoughtful gifts.

Bonus Tip: Check out the artisan markets happening around Mother’s Day weekend in our Mother’s Day Guide for even more handmade treasures!

Plan a Memorable Experience Together

Quality time is the greatest gift of all. Plan a full day (or weekend) of experiences she’ll remember forever.

Outdoor Adventures

Hike 42 at North 42 Degrees Estate Winery – Experience the simple joys of Forest Bathing while touring the winery’s 40 acre secret oasis! Enjoy a guided hike through the vineyard to the lush Carolinian forest to view the stunning fall colours of the flora and fauna, and learn about the various plant and animal life that surrounds the property. Your ticket includes the guided hike along with a gourmet fireside lunch prepared by Executive Chef Dave Ropchan. Your lunch will be paired with some of their finest wine!

Dieppe Gardens and Windsor Sculpture Park – Stroll the gardens and admire the blooms of spring. Visit the newly opened Streetcar No. 351 and enjoy a drink and a bite to eat on the patio overlooking the Detroit River. Stroll along the Sculpture Park afterwards for great photo ops!

Wine and Dine

Arts & Culture

Art Windsor-Essex – Spend the afternoon exploring local art exhibits and use the Eyes on Art Digital Pass to explore public art installations.

– Spend the afternoon exploring local art exhibits and use the Eyes on Art Digital Pass to explore public art installations. A Night at the theatre – Catch a live performance at one of the many live performance venues in the region and end the evening on a high note.

Quick Ideas for Last-Minute Planners

Pressed for time? No worries—you can still make Mother’s Day special:

Grab a gift card from her favorite local restaurant or spa. Check out followtheflavours.com for restaurant ideas!

Pick up a curated gift basket from Sauve’s Country Market , Serenity Lavender Farm , or Lee & Maria’s .

Plan a surprise weekend getaway with a cozy stay at one of our charming inns or boutique hotels. Click here to explore your options!

Mother’s Day Weekend Events You Won’t Want to Miss

Make the most of your weekend with special events from the Windsor Essex Mother’s Day Guide:

Paint and Sip at Windsor Crossing – Enjoy a fun-filled Mother's Day event at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall! Grab your mom, grandma, or anyone special in your life for a relaxing afternoon of sipping on drinks and painting beautiful masterpieces.

Mother's Day Stroll the Streets – Celebrate the special women in your life with an afternoon of shopping, dining, and live entertainment on Notre Dame Street in Belle River.

– Celebrate the special women in your life with an afternoon of shopping, dining, and live entertainment on Notre Dame Street in Belle River. Mother’s Day at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village – Enjoy Mother’s Day at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village with a Mother’s Day meal with live music from Josh Johnson!

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the amazing women in our lives—and there’s no better place to do it than right here in Windsor Essex. Whether you’re planning a decadent brunch, a relaxing spa day, or a scenic wine tour, the possibilities are endless. Start planning today and make this Mother’s Day truly unforgettable. Don’t forget to check out our full Mother’s Day Guide for all the best events, activities, and gift ideas!

