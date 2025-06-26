Celebrate Canada Day In Red & White Style In Windsor Essex!

Celebrate Canada Day in Red & White Style in Windsor Essex!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Canada Day is more than just a holiday—it’s a celebration of community, culture, and all things that make the Great White North proud! And in Windsor Essex, we take that to heart with fireworks, festivals, food, fashion, and flavour-packed adventures that make July 1st a date to remember.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, looking to sip and savour something Canadian, or searching for the perfect way to show your red-and-white pride, you’ll find no shortage of ways to celebrate in our region. We’ve rounded up everything you need to craft the perfect Canada Day—from where to shop, what to eat, and events to add to your calendar. Read on and then head to visitwindsoressex.com/canadaday for all of your red and white planning.

Fireworks, Festivals & Family Fun

Let’s start with the heart of Canada Day: the community events. There’s no shortage of exciting things happening across Windsor Essex on July 1st. Whether you’re catching a parade, jamming to live music, or watching fireworks light up the sky, these events will have you waving your flag with pride.

Here are just a few highlights:

Amherstburg Canada Day Celebration

Get ready to paint the town red and white as Amherstburg throws one of the region’s most exciting Canada Day celebrations! From sunrise to fireworks, they’re filling the day with family-friendly fun, music, food, and unforgettable memories.

Windsor Canada Day Parade

The Windsor Canada Day Parade is renowned for it’s fantastic entertainment, multicultural diversity and for showcasing Canada at it’s best. Catch the parade Tuesday July 1 on Ouellette Avenue in the heart of Downtown Windsor to celebrate Canada’s Birthday with a sea of red and white patriotism. The Parade starts at 11 am so arrive early to get the best seat for this unforgettable family event. Watch for special Canada Day treats along the route, and so much more.

Canada Day In Tecumseh

Celebrate Canada Day in Tecumseh with an afternoon of family fun across several locations. Enjoy a family picnic and live music at Lakewood Park from 12pm to 2pm, children’s entertainment and games at McAuliffe Park from 1pm to 4pm and swim at Tecumseh Leisure Pool from 6:15pm to 7:15pm and then take in the Tecumseh Thunder Baseball Game at Bert Lacasse Ballpark at 7:30pm!

LaSalle Canada Day Celebration

Celebrate Canada Day in LaSalle with busker-style family fun and a spectacular drone show on July 1 from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm at The Loop and Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.

Don’t forget to click on visitwindsoressex.com/canadaday to explore even more happenings in your local community!

Dress the Part: Shop Canadian Pride

Looking to upgrade your red and white wardrobe? Supporting local businesses is one of the best ways to show your love for Canada. Whether you’re rocking a stylish tee, donning a classic maple leaf pin, or wrapping up in a cozy Canadian hoodie, these Windsor Essex retailers have the goods.

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Canadian-made goods never looked so good. Whiskeyjack Boutique is a treasure trove of locally designed, eco-conscious, and delightfully patriotic clothing, accessories, and home goods. Grab a Canada-themed enamel pin or a cheeky graphic tee for the holiday—and while you’re at it, pick up something artisanal and local for a friend!

RARE Apparel

RARE brings a clean, elevated aesthetic to hometown pride. With sharp, modern designs that represent Essex County and Canada with subtlety and style, it’s the perfect place to find an outfit that’s both festive and fashionable.

Southwest Shores

Celebrate Canada with a lakeside vibe! This locally owned apparel shop blends chill coastal aesthetics with national pride. Their Canada Day gear includes cozy hoodies, tanks, and stylish caps that you’ll wear all summer long.

Show Your Local Love — Get your limited edition YQG T-Shirt!

United Way has teamed up with BB Branded to launch a limited-edition YQG Strong t-shirt — a bold way to represent your community AND give back to the place we all call home. Whether you’re born and raised here or chose this community as your own, this shirt is your chance to stand proud and support your neighbours in need.

Eat Like a Canadian

No Canada Day celebration is complete without a feast that’s as unapologetically Canadian as our “sorry’s.” Windsor Essex offers a smorgasbord of homegrown tastes and indulgent treats.

Poutine Paradise

From classic curds and gravy to outrageous gourmet creations, poutine reigns supreme. Look for authentic versions at Smoke’s Poutinerie Windsor. Smoke’s Poutinerie has taken the Iconic Canadian dish of Fries, Cheese Curd and Gravy and has created an entirely new food category complete with unlimited variations of topping ingredients to choose from. Whether your preference is beef, chicken, vegetables, pork or simply a different type of sauce, Smoke’s Poutinerie has the recipe for you!

BeaverTails in Amherstburg

Yes, that BeaverTails! This famous Canadian pastry shop now has a location in Amherstburg, just steps from the waterfront. Pick your favourite topping—whether it’s chocolate hazelnut, cinnamon sugar, or maple-flavoured everything—and let the red-and-white sugar rush take over.

Windsor-Style Pizza

We take our pizza seriously—and if you haven’t had Windsor-style pizza yet, Canada Day is the perfect time to try it. What makes it Canadian? Local mozzarella, shredded pepperoni, and that thick, crispy crust.

Top spots to grab a slice:

Pair it with a cold Canadian beer or a Caesar, and you’re officially doing Canada Day right.

Sip in Red & White

Canada’s birthday calls for a toast—and our EPIC Wineries are ready to pour. Red and white isn’t just the flag; it’s the perfect excuse to sample red and white wines from local vineyards that make the region famous.

Where to Go:

Many wineries offer flights, snacks, and music. Be sure to check individual listings for events—and maybe even make a weekend out of it with an EPIC Tasting Pass.

Celebrate With Local Spirits: Barrels, Bottles & Brews

If beer or spirits are more your Canada Day style, check out the Barrels, Bottles & Brews Trail, where you can taste your way through some of the region’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. The Flight Log Pass makes for a great day out—and is perfect for couples or groups looking for a celebratory crawl.

Some festive favourites to try:

Walkerville Brewery – Known for its Honest Lager and patriotic vibes.

– Known for its Honest Lager and patriotic vibes. Wolfhead Distillery – incorporating the resources found in our own backyard to produce unique flavours that push the boundaries of standard Canadian Spirits

– incorporating the resources found in our own backyard to produce unique flavours that push the boundaries of standard Canadian Spirits Banded Goose Brewing – Small-batch, big flavour, and perfect for a patio pint.

Canada Day Gift Ideas & Party Favours

If you’re attending a party or hosting your own backyard bash, consider grabbing locally made gifts and party supplies:

Free Parks Canada Admission

This Canada Day, adventure awaits close to home! From June 20th to September 2nd, take advantage of free admission at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden National Historic Site. Whether you’re exploring the breathtaking trails and beaches of Point Pelee or stepping back in time at historic Fort Malden, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with nature, history, and family fun. Don’t miss out—plan your visit and make the most of this limited-time offer!

Make It a Weekend

Canada Day lands on a Tuesday this year, a perfect excuse to make it an extra long weekend and turn it into a staycation adventure. Consider an action-packed stay at Caesars Windsor, a camping adventure, or booking a glamping stay at Lungovita Beach Retreat in the heart of EPIC Wine Country. Check out great local stay options at visitwindsoressex.com/stay.

Bonus Canada Points

Plan a visit to Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is home to countless migrating geese and ducks. Jack Miner established his Migratory Bird Sanctuary in 1904; over 120 years later, visitors can feed waterfowl, hike 5 kms of trails in Kennedy Woods, follow the Storyboard Trail, visit the Jack Miner Museum, tour the Jack Miner Historic House, walk the self-guided historic tour, explore the Jack Miner Learning Centre, and enjoy the grounds.

Pelee Island Adventures is your personalized gateway to Pelee Island! Offering a simplified, in-person and on-line booking for all your island needs. From Transportation, Tours and Accommodations, we are here to maximize your guest experience. Seek The Experience!

Happy Canada Day, Windsor Essex!

No matter how you celebrate, there’s something truly special about coming together as a community to honour our country. Whether it’s with a glass of red wine, a patriotic T-shirt, a gooey poutine, or a sparkling night sky full of fireworks, Windsor Essex offers a uniquely Canadian way to mark the moment.

Be sure to follow Visit Windsor Essex on Instagram and tag your adventures with #DiscoverYQG —we want to see your proudest moments and tastiest treats!

Explore all Canada Day events now: visitwindsoressex.com/canadaday

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.