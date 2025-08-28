Brewed For You: Exploring Windsor Essex’s Barrel Trail One Pint At A Time

Original blog by Cass Enright

Explore along with Cass Enright from A Quick Beer as he visits the breweries and distilleries that call Windsor Essex home.

The first episode of their multi-part series features the city of Windsor, where they visit breweries Walkerville Brewery, Chapter Two Brewing Co. and Sandwich Brewing Co., historical bars Victoria Tavern and Dominion House plus the quirky Cookie Bar. Then they explore the up-and-coming scene in Little Italy including WindsorEats Food Hall, Erie St. GastroPub and learn about the future of Phog Lounge and Craft Heads. Windsor has a unique beer scene that mixes a storied history with modern creativity and passionate people driving it forward.

In the second episode, A Quick Beer visits FRANK Brewing Co. in Tecumseh, then head into the county to Wolfhead Distillery and GL Heritage Brewing Co. on the way to Lot 10 Brewing Company in pretty Amherstburg. Finally, we wrap at the rustic BREW Microbrewery + VIN Winery.

(Please note: Unfortunately since this visit, Lot 10 has closed due to their lease not being renewed. We hope Lot 10 finds a new location in Amherstburg soon.)

Follow along to explore the scenic backroads and off-the-beaten-path taprooms that make Windsor Essex County one of Ontario’s most memorable beer regions.

A Quick Beer in Windsor Essex, Ontario wraps up with the final episode of their three-part series heading deeper into the scenic countryside for a few more delicious sips.

In this episode, things kick off with ‘a quick cider’ at Carolinia Cider Co., a working family-owned farm near Lake Erie that’s as beautiful as it is bountiful. Then it’s off to Leamington to visit Cured Craft Brewing, where southern hospitality is featured in a locally historic space. Finally, Cass explores the charming lakeside town of Kingsville, with stops at Banded Goose Brewing and the cozy pub inn The Goose Kitchen + Bar.

A big thank you to Janelle Balsille from Carolinia Cider and Lisa Bradt from Cured Craft for sharing their stories.

Cass Enright is a craft beer entrepreneur and promoter, having been behind some of the most well-known beer properties in Ontario, Canada and beyond. Today Cass is proud to be the host of A Quick Beer, a new short-form video series where he has beers with friends and showcase unique beer destinations.

