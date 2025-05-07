An Amateur’s Guide To Spring Birdwatching In Windsor and Essex County

Original blog by Stephanie Wallcraft

Those first rays of warm sunlight and green buds emerging from the earth are a salve for the soul at the end of a long winter. And there’s nowhere else in Canada that heralds the arrival of spring quite like Windsor and Essex County! As the southernmost region of Canada, it’s the first to welcome spring and becomes a thoroughfare for migratory birds on their way to their summer homes.

Whether you’re a curious amateur birder or chasing that elusive life bird, you’ll find Windsor and Essex County are the place to be once the snow melts and the forests awaken. Here’s a look at how to plan your own spring birdwatching getaway at the southern tip of Canada.

Try birding at Point Pelee National Park

Point Pelee National Park is one of the most popular destinations for birders in Essex County. This sandy point that extends out into Lake Erie is the southernmost point in mainland Canada. Together with the Lake Erie Islands, this park forms a natural land bridge that’s the easiest and most direct crossing route for migratory birds in the southern Great Lakes. It’s no wonder birds quite literally flock to this area every spring!

Start your birding journey at the park’s visitor centre, where staff keep track of reported sightings on a public whiteboard and can answer questions about the best spots in the park to see unusual birds. While you’re there, take advantage of the park’s many hiking trails and beaches, head to the Tip to stand at the end of mainland Canada, climb the recently reopened tower for unbelievable views, and visit the marsh to stroll on the boardwalk and see hundreds of red-winged blackbirds in their natural habitat. Take a look under the marsh observation tower, too: barn swallows build nests here each spring, and it’s great fun to watch them flit out into the marsh in search of food and nest building supplies.

Camping at Point Pelee is in very high demand, especially during birding season. But if you luck into a reservation, you’re in for a treat! The camping village here is made up of Parks Canada oTENTiks, semi-permanent structures that come with many of the supplies you’ll need such as mattresses, a table and chairs, cutlery and plates, and more. Each oTENTik also comes with interior heating, a barbecue, a fire pit, outdoor seating, and a wildlife-proof food storage container. Camp with ease, fall asleep under the stars of the park’s Dark Sky Preserve, and wake up to a chorus of singing birds in the morning.

Explore many more birding hotspots in Windsor and Essex County

Point Pelee is a great place for birding, but it’s also very popular and can get quite busy during peak migration. If you’d like to branch out, you’ll find many more places in the region that are fantastic for birdwatching. The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary north of Kingsville, Cedar Creek Conservation Area in Essex, and Ojibway Prairie Complex in Windsor are just a few examples. At these locations, you’re likely to see migratory birds as well as species that are native to this area’s Carolinian forests such as Windsor’s official bird, the tufted titmouse.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has plenty of resources available for visitors interested in birding. You can download the WE Bird Digital Birding Trail Guide to share bird sightings and check in at participating locations to win prizes. The guide is a free download, no app required.

Every birder needs some gear. Whether you’re looking for your first set of binoculars or you want a premium scope that lets you spot the detail in every feather, head to Pelee Wings Outfitters. They rent binoculars from their satellite location in Point Pelee National Park during birdwatching season. And at their main store just north of the park entrance, they guarantee the best prices on binoculars and scopes anywhere in Canada.

Turn it into a bird-themed getaway

Birding is such a draw in Windsor and Essex County that many of the region’s businesses have names playing on the theme. Add them to your itinerary to keep the birding enthusiasm going for your entire trip. Click here to view more of the trip!

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards isn’t simply named after this bird of prey, found here at the northernmost edge of its year-round range. From nests high in the surrounding trees, the local Cooper’s hawks drive away smaller birds that would typically feed on the grape harvest, which saves the staff the work of installing bird netting each year. Stop into the tasting room for a wine flight, or take a glass along as you explore their Hawk Trail where you can go birdwatching, see working beehives, and possibly spot the Cooper’s hawks themselves.

In Canada’s southernmost town of Kingsville, geese take the spotlight. A conservationist named Jack Miner lived on a homestead just outside Kingsville in the early 20th century, and one of his early efforts was to create a sanctuary for migrating geese in the ponds on his property. His work helped conservationists understand the paths of migratory birds, and he also played a role in identifying the importance of Point Pelee to bird migration and lobbied for its designation as a national park.

Today, the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary is still located just outside Kingsville, and many places in town continue to honour his important contributions to bird conservation. The Goose Kitchen + Bar is a restaurant housed in a heritage home and serves upscale homestyle dishes in its cozy dining room. Upstairs at Inn31, three quaint English pub-style rooms are available for overnight stays. A commemorative statue of Jack Miner is located on the grounds of the Ontario Provincial Police station right next door. And around the corner on Main Street, the Banded Goose Brewing Company offers house-made microbrews in a jovial setting, including live music on weekends.

Dive into Kingsville and Leamington

With 14 food-based destinations ranging from restaurants and breweries to coffee shops and gourmet grocers, Kingsville is a foodie’s paradise. As you explore, be sure to check out the fantastic coffee at Red Lantern Coffee Company right in the heart of town. On Kingsville’s outskirts, Lee & Maria’s has been selling its own farm-grown produce, as well as that of its neighbours, since 1978. Stop in for the freshest fruits and vegetables you’ll find anywhere, plus a great selection of gourmet provisions.

This area’s lush farmland has also given rise to the nickname for the nearby town of Leamington, which is known as the Tomato Capital of Canada. Thanks to the surrounding farming operations, a vibrant Mexican community has taken root here. Get a taste for this at Cancunsito, a restaurant with an all-Mexican staff serving up authentic Cancun-style Mexican flavours. And while you celebrate the diverse food scene at Cancunsito and throughout the region, download Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s Follow the Flavours pass to check in at participating locations and win a $25 gift card.

Leamington is also home to Cured Craft Brewing Company. On top of its great selection of craft brews, Cured Craft slings burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and other traditional pub fare. Any of the meats featured in the dishes here are sourced from Bradt’s Butcher Block, located directly across the street. That’s as local as it gets! Cured Craft Brewing Company, Banded Goose Brewing Company, and more than 10 other locations are part of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s Barrels Bottles and Brews program. With its single-day, seven-day, or year-long passports, you can pay a flat rate that entitles you to a tasting flight at each participating location.

From birds to brews and nature to nosh, Windsor and Essex County is the perfect place to celebrate the arrival of spring!

Original blog post by by Stephanie Wallcraft.

Stephanie Wallcraft is Managing Editor of RoadTripper.ca, a website dedicated to sharing tips and information on road tripping across Canada. She is a member of the Travel Media Association of Canada and the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada. Stephanie was named 2024 Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year and has won more than a dozen additional awards for her work in travel and adventure, road safety, feature writing, and other topics.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.