Windsor’s Punk Rock Flea Market Returns Saturday

The Windsor Punk Rock Flea Market returns on Saturday, September 13th at Riverside Banquet Hall (1286 Lauzon Road, next to Average Joe’s).

After the overwhelming success of April’s spring market, this free, all-ages event is back with even more punk energy, community spirit, and creativity.

This fall edition will feature 24 unique vendors and artists, offering everything from handmade goods to one-of-a-kind art. Shoppers can expect a wide variety of creations, including vintage

and upcycled clothing to pins, patches, oddities, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, embroidery, and more.

In addition to featuring a lineup of local solo artists, musicians, and a full bar, the Punk Rock Flea also aims to unite the community in support of the Downtown Mission and Windsor Youth Centre.

“Punk is about resilience, and lifting each other up,” one organizer commented. “Kindness is Punk is the tag line for this event, and it’s important to us that the market leaves a positive impact on our community”.

It runs from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm