Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor’s Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Returns Saturday

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 9:00am

Events Coming Up
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament returns on Saturday September 13th, 2025. Organized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement
Association (DWBIA) in partnership with the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), this dynamic event promises a weekend of high-energy competition and community engagement.

Matches will unfold across three vibrant venues: the beautiful Liuna/Khan Courts at 671 Ouellette Avenue, College Boréal, and On the Beach Bar & Grill. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in various divisions, including Pro Men and Women’s Doubles, Competitive Mixed 4’s, Corporate Mixed 6’s, and Recreational Mixed 6’s. Top teams will vie for impressive prizes, with the leading Mixed 4’s team earning cash prizes.

For registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit beachbash.ca.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message