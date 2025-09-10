Windsor’s Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Returns Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament returns on Saturday September 13th, 2025. Organized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement

Association (DWBIA) in partnership with the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), this dynamic event promises a weekend of high-energy competition and community engagement.

Matches will unfold across three vibrant venues: the beautiful Liuna/Khan Courts at 671 Ouellette Avenue, College Boréal, and On the Beach Bar & Grill. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in various divisions, including Pro Men and Women’s Doubles, Competitive Mixed 4’s, Corporate Mixed 6’s, and Recreational Mixed 6’s. Top teams will vie for impressive prizes, with the leading Mixed 4’s team earning cash prizes.

For registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit beachbash.ca.