Windsor Residents Win $77,777 Top Prize With Instant 777

Daniel and Mary Golab of Windsor are $100,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT 777 (Game #2505).

The mother-and-son duo, have been playing the lottery together for over a decade. They especially enjoy playing INSTANT tickets, taking turns scratching half of each one.

“When picking out tickets, I usually go for whatever appeals to me in the moment,” said Daniel. “I love seeing the signs at the store that say a big winner was sold there.”

One day, while browsing the INSTANT tickets at the store, Daniel pointed to a particular one and jokingly said, “That one’s a winner!” He purchased it, along with a few others, and headed home. “I left the tickets in the car for a bit, and we played them later that night,” he recalled.

Daniel and Mary scratched the first ticket and were happy to win a $10 prize. Then, Mary began playing the next one before handing it over to Daniel. “We both crossed our fingers. Before long, we discovered we’d won the top prize!” they beamed.

With their winnings, Daniel and Mary plan to manage their finances, complete some home renovations, and embark on a well-deserved cruise.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn’s Variety on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.