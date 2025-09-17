Windsor Regional Hospital Looking For Input An New Corporate Name And Brand

Windsor Regional Hospital is launching a renaming and rebranding initiative and inviting all staff, patients, and community members to help shape the organization’s future identity by completing a survey.

In August, Windsor Regional Hospital announced the new state-of-the-art acute care hospital being built at the corner of Cabana Road East and the 9th Concession will be named The Fancsy Family Hospital, in recognition of a transformational gift from the late John Thomas Fancsy. The new corporate name will define the organization as a whole, while site-specific names provide a unique identity for the corporately run facilities, including the current Metropolitan and Ouellette Campuses, and the future Fancsy Family Hospital.

This engagement is one step in a nine-month process that will result in a new name and a new look for the organization.

“As we look ahead to a new hospital, the time is right to create a name and brand that reflects the work we are doing today, incorporates the future vision, and honors the legacy of our past,” said Karen Riddell, Hospital President and CEO. “This is a common step many large healthcare organizations have undertaken in conjunction with major redevelopment projects to ensure the corporate identity reflects their facilities, services and role in the community.”

You can find the survey here

The survey will remain open until December 15th, 2025.