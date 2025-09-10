Windsor-Essex

Windsor Police K9 Nabs Break-In Suspect

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 5:07pm

Crime & Police News
A Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and helped arrest a suspect following a commercial break-and-enter.

Police say that shortly before midnight on September 9th, 2025, officers responded to a break-in at a business in the 900 block of Louis Avenue. The complainant, who had access to real-time surveillance footage, provided the 911 communicator with a description of the suspect.

While en route to the scene, officers spotted a man matching the description and attempted to place him under arrest. The suspect fled on a bicycle, prompting a short pursuit. Police K9 Link was deployed and successfully tracked the suspect to the 700 block of Glengarry Avenue, where he was found hiding behind a vehicle.

During the arrest, officers recovered five bottles of alcohol and several break-and-enter tools. The business sustained damage to its front door and interior as a result of the incident.

The suspect was charged with:

  • Break-and-enter
  • Possession of break-and-enter tools
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

