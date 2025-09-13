Windsor Man Passes Away One Week After Fiery Crash

One person involved in a fiery crash last Saturday has passed away.

Windsor Police report that 41-year-old Shane Prutchick passed away from his injuries on Saturday.

The crash happened just after 8:30pm last Saturday near the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and McDougall Street when a pickup truck struck a small sedan while travelling westbound on Tecumseh, before veering into eastbound traffic and colliding with the SUV Prutchick was driving.

When police arrived, they found the pickup truck and SUV engulfed in flames. Police and bystanders successfully extricated both drivers, who were trapped inside the vehicles.

The SUV’s five occupants were admitted to the hospital. Prutchick suffered life-threatening injuries, Stefanie McDowell, and their three kids all suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was assessed on-scene and did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old male, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident. Police have not said whether the charges would be upgraded.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. The investigation remains ongoing,” police said Saturday.