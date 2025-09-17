NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Launches Environmental Perspectives Survey 

Wednesday September 17th, 2025, 4:43pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor has launched an Environmental Perspectives Survey, with an opportunity for the community to share views on local environmental priorities, program awareness, and ideas for future action.

The insights gathered will help to inform the City’s environmental goals and build on feedback from previous environmental surveys.

The survey results will help guide the development of future education initiatives, strengthen the City’s understanding of public awareness and perceptions on climate change and related programs, and support efforts to address environmental challenges. Additionally, this information will contribute to the next edition of the Report on the State of the Environment (ROSE) and the Environmental Master Plan.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey by October 31, 2025. You can find it here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message