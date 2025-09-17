Windsor Launches Environmental Perspectives Survey

The City of Windsor has launched an Environmental Perspectives Survey, with an opportunity for the community to share views on local environmental priorities, program awareness, and ideas for future action.

The insights gathered will help to inform the City’s environmental goals and build on feedback from previous environmental surveys.

The survey results will help guide the development of future education initiatives, strengthen the City’s understanding of public awareness and perceptions on climate change and related programs, and support efforts to address environmental challenges. Additionally, this information will contribute to the next edition of the Report on the State of the Environment (ROSE) and the Environmental Master Plan.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey by October 31, 2025. You can find it here.