Windsor International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup For The 2025 Edition

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) announced the full lineup for this year’s Festival, taking place from October 23rd to November 2nd on Tuesday. WIFF 2025 includes an impressive slate of 231 feature films from 50 countries and over 300 screenings.

Chandler Levack’s sophomore feature Mile End Kicks, will open the Festival, Maxim Derevianko’s Ai Weiwei’s Turandot will be celebrated as the Centrepiece Film, and Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt will close out the 11 days.

WIFF also announced a new sponsor partnership with the Ontario Lottery Corporation, presenting the OLG Pentastar Theatre in the Capitol Theatre. The OLG Pentastar Theatre is the Festival’s second largest venue, and is home to many prominent screenings, including the Centerpiece screening of Ai Weiwei’s Turandot.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A new partnership from Desjardins is creating access to great movies for students with the introduction of WIFF Next Gen tickets. For only $5, students with a valid college or university ID will be able to attend general WIFF screenings.

“The dedication and enthusiasm from our patrons brings us the energy to make WIFF bigger and better every year. We can’t wait to share over 230 feature films from 50 countries, right here in Downtown Windsor,” says Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer of WIFF. “From our community partners, hard-working volunteers, trusting sponsors, and more, the success of WIFF year over year is truly and community effort. Now dive into the 2025 programming, and we’ll see you at the movies.”

The opening weekend of the festival will focus on the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film. The nominees for the prize were announced earlier this month at a private event during TIFF. Over the opening weekend, all ten nominees will be shown twice. The winner will be announced on Sunday, October 26th, 2025 with a free community screening of the winner presented on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025.

The full festival schedule can be found here.