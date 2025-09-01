NEWS >

Wild Parsnip Control In The Little River Corridor Starts Tuesday

Monday September 1st, 2025, 11:49am

City News
The City of Windsor has hired a contractor for the application of herbicide to control wild parsnip, an Ontario noxious weed.

Weather permitting, the work will begin on September 2nd, 2025, and will end by September 12th, 2025.

This is in accordance with the Public Health and Safety exception to the cosmetic pesticide ban that affects the Parks Department.

