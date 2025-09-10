Welcome Centre Shelter Partners To Provide Daily Meals At Chateau Masson

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families has announced a new partnership with Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation to deliver full food services at Chateau

Masson, a supportive housing community in Windsor.

Through this collaboration, the Welcome Centre will provide three nutritious meals every day to the 40 tenants living at Chateau Masson, ensuring consistent access to healthy food options for some of Windsor’s most vulnerable residents.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families to provide daily meals to our residents at Chateau Masson,” said Jennifer Cline, Sr. Manager of Community Development and Engagement, WECHC. “This collaboration began through our summer recreation program, when the Welcome Centre helped address food insecurity by preparing nutritious meals for over 300 campers each day. We’re excited to expand this partnership and look forward to the continued impact and opportunities it will create.”

This initiative reflects a shared goal between the two organizations: to create stronger, healthier communities by ensuring that basic needs are met. Access to nutritious food is essential for overall well-being, and partnerships like this help make that a reality for those who need it most.

“This partnership shows our shared commitment as agencies to taking our understanding of community beyond just our physical proximity to one another; we’re deepening our collective focus on delivering better outcomes for some of the most vulnerable members of our community and we’re starting where it counts—food security,” said Lady Laforet, Executive Director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families.