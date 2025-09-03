WEATHER: Wednesday September 3rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday September 3rd, 2025.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
