WEATHER: Wednesday September 3rd, 2025

Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday September 3rd, 2025.

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
