WEATHER: Tuesday September 2nd, 2025

Tuesday September 2nd, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday September 2nd, 2025.

 

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
