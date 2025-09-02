WEATHER: Tuesday September 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday September 2nd, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
