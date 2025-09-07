Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Sunday September 7th, 2025

Sunday September 7th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Sunday September 7th, 2025.

Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

