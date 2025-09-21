WEATHER: Sunday September 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday September 21st, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook