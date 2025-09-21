Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Sunday September 21st, 2025

Sunday September 21st, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Sunday September 21st, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
