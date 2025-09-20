Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday September 20th, 2025

Saturday September 20th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday September 20th, 2025.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

