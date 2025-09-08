WEATHER: Monday September 8th, 2025
Monday September 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 8th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
