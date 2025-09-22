WEATHER: Monday September 22nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 22nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 22nd, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook