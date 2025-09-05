Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday September 5th, 2025

Friday September 5th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday September 5th, 2025.

Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message