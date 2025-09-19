WEATHER: Friday September 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 19th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday September 19th, 2025.
A mix of sun and clouds. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
