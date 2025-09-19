Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday September 19th, 2025

Friday September 19th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday September 19th, 2025.

A mix of sun and clouds. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message