Vollmer Pool Maintenance Closure Set For September; Outdoor Pool Remains Open

The H20asis Aquatic Centre in LaSalle will undergo annual maintenance from Monday, September 1st to Friday, September 26th, reopening for use on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. This includes the indoor pool, sauna, and spa at the Vollmer Centre.

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool, located on Front Road at Laurier Drive, will remain open until Friday, September 26th (weather permitting) to accommodate aquatic activities while the indoor pool is closed.

In September, free recreational swims will continue at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool on Saturdays only from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. This includes Saturday, September 6th, 13th, and 20th. Funding of free recreational swims is provided in part by Essex Powerlines. Registration is highly recommended but not required.

In addition, drop-in adult lengths and aqua fitness classes will be offered Monday to Friday in both the deep and shallow ends of the outdoor pool until the end of September. Registration is recommended but not required. For class times and updates, please visit the LaSalle Outdoor Pool page on their website.