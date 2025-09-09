Vehicle In Ditch Leads To Impaired Charges

One person has been charged following a collision in Lakeshore.

OPP say around 1:40am on September 5th, 2025, they responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 46 in Lakeshore.

A 50-year-old of Chatham, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.