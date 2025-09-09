Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Vehicle In Ditch Leads To Impaired Charges

Monday September 8th, 2025, 8:04pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person has been charged following a collision in Lakeshore.

OPP say around 1:40am on September 5th, 2025, they responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 46 in  Lakeshore.

A 50-year-old of Chatham, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message