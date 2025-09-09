Vehicle In Ditch Leads To Impaired Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 8th, 2025, 8:04pm
One person has been charged following a collision in Lakeshore.
OPP say around 1:40am on September 5th, 2025, they responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 46 in Lakeshore.
A 50-year-old of Chatham, was arrested and charged with:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message