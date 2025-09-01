UWindsor Special Constables And Engineers Extend Contract Deadline To Avoid Strike For Now

A threat of strikes at the University of Windsor is off the table for now.

Unifor Local 444 that represents 26 Special Constables and the 16 skilled engineers and refrigeration mechanics of Unifor Local 2458 at the Energy Conversion Centre has been engaged with negotiations at week with a midnight strike deadline of Sunday set.

Hours before that deadline, both union announced that they had agreed to extend the collective agreements and remain on the job..

“With the first week of classes bringing thousands of returning and new Lancers — along with welcome events, parties, and a busy campus environment — our Special Constables are needed now more than ever to ensure safety and security,” Local 444 said in a post.

The extension also allows union officials to meet Friday with the University’s new president. At that point, a new deadline will be set.