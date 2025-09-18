Windsor-Essex

University Of Windsor Special Constables Have A Tentative Agreement 

Thursday September 18th, 2025, 2:53pm

University
UWindsor Special Constables have reached a tentative agreement with the University of Windsor.

The contract with Unifor Local 444 that represents 26 Special Constables expired at the end of August.

Hours before the strike deadline,  the union announced that they had agreed to extend the collective agreements and remain on the job, with plans to meet with the new president.

Ratification meeting details to be determined shortly.

