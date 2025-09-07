United Way On The Move

NEWS >

Sunday September 7th, 2025, 10:13am

The United Way is moving from its current location on Giles Boulevard East to #510-4510 Rhodes Drive.

They say  as part of their ongoing commitment to financial responsibility and operational flexibility they chose to move to a more modest space as many of their staff continue to work remotely.

The move is effective September 15th.

