Two Youths Face 19 Total Charges Following Home Invasion

Windsor Police have arrested two youths following an investigation into a break-and-enter, fraud, and vehicle theft in South Windsor.

Police say that just before 3:00am on July 12th, two suspects were captured on surveillance footage breaking into a residence in the 1700 block of Longfellow Avenue. Several items were stolen, including a credit card and keys to a truck.

The stolen credit card was later used at a business in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East and at an ONroute station along Highway 401. Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspects’ vehicle and were able to identify both individuals.

On July 13th, 2025, investigators learned that one suspect had been arrested in London and released with curfew conditions.

A week later, the suspects returned to the same residence and stole the truck for which they had previously taken the keys. Through GPS tracking, officers located the vehicle in an alley near the 400 block of Marentette Avenue. When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before being located abandoned a short time later in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

On September 10th, 2025, officers arrested a 14-year-old male in the 800 block of Hall Avenue and a 16-year-old male in the 30 block of Tuscarora Avenue.

The suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, face multiple charges.