Two Suspects Arrested Following Break-And-Enter

Two suspects have been arrested after the Windsor Police Service responded quickly to a break-and-enter in progress.

Police say that just beofre 5:00am on September 4th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a construction site in the 1500 block of Lauzon Road. They discovered that two men wearing hoods and face coverings had unlawfully entered the property and stolen approximately $2,000 of network cable before fleeing the area.

Within approximately 10 minutes, officers located and arrested the suspects in the 8100 block of Tecumseh Road East. The stolen network cable was later recovered in the 1500 block of Virtue Lane.

Each suspect been charged with break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.