Transit Windsor Buses Won’t Cross Picket Lines At St. Clair College

Full-time support staff at St. Clair College are in a legal strike position, and a work stoppage may begin as early as September 11, 2025, if no deal is reached.

In the event this occurs, Transit Windsor will not be entering St. Clair College, and Transit has in place detour plans for routes 115, 205, 240, 305, 518X, LaSalle 25 and LTW 42.

Complete detour information can be found online here.