TRAFFIC: County Road 8 Closed For Down Hydro Poles
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 2nd, 2025, 9:47am
County Road 8 (North Townline Road) between Broderick Road and Disputed Road will be closed due to two downed hydro poles.
Police say that there were no injuries reported and the road will be closed for an extended period of time.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook