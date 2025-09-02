Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

TRAFFIC: County Road 8 Closed For Down Hydro Poles

Tuesday September 2nd, 2025, 9:47am

LaSalle
0
0

County Road 8 (North Townline Road) between Broderick Road and Disputed Road will be closed due to two downed hydro poles.

Police say that there were no injuries reported and the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message