NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

ALL CLEAR: Central Avenue At EC Row Expressway Overpass

Thursday September 18th, 2025, 7:33am

City News
0
0

Last updated: Thursday September 18th, 9:15am

Traffic is flowing again at the Central Avenue at EC Row Expressway Overpass after an eaelier closure due to a downed pole.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message