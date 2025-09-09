Town Of Essex Receives $25,000 From Hydro One’s 2025 Energizing Life Community Fund

The Town of Essex has been selected as one of 28 recipients of the Hydro One 2025 Energizing Life Community Fund.

The Town of Essex will receive $25,000 to support the development of the Essex Fire Safety Enhancement Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening community safety through the purchase of battery-powered positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fans for local fire departments.

These modern PPV fans are essential tools for protecting both civilians and first responders during emergencies. By rapidly improving air quality in smoke-filled environments, the fans allow firefighters to respond more effectively and safely, ultimately saving lives.

“On behalf of Town Council and our residents, I would like to sincerely thank Hydro One for this important investment in the safety of our community,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex. “The Essex Fire Safety Enhancement Program will provide our firefighters with the latest equipment to protect residents in times of crisis. This support will have a lasting impact on community well-being.”