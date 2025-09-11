Town Of Essex Announces Appointment Of Director, Corporate Services/Treasurer

Kate Rowe is the new Director, Corporate Services/Treasurer in Essex.

Rowe brings more than fifteen years of progressive experience in accounting and finance across both the private and municipal sectors. Her career began at Hyatt Lassaline as a Staff Accountant before moving on to BDO Canada, where she advanced to Senior Staff Accountant and Assurance Manager. She later transitioned to municipal government, serving as Supervisor of Accounting for the Town of Amherstburg. Most recently, Kate held leadership positions at the Municipality of Lakeshore, including Manager of Accounting and Revenue Services, Interim Director/Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Manager of Finance/Deputy Treasurer.

She holds both a Bachelor of Commerce, Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Windsor. She is also a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

“On behalf of Council and our community, I am excited to welcome Kate Rowe to the Town of Essex,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “Her proven track record in financial leadership and municipal management, combined with her strong educational background, will be an incredible asset to our Town.”