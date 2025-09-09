Third Shift To Return To Windsor Assembly

The third shift will be returning to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to Unifor Local 444, Stellantis has confirmed it will reinstate the 3rd shift at Windsor Assembly in the first quarter of 2026.

The union says that the forecast shows increased sales for the products assembled there.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“This is an encouraging step for our members and the community — and we’ll share more details as they become available,” the union said in a post.