There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: September 5th to September 7th
Friday September 5th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
5
September
Class Clown Comedy Showcase – Back To School Show @ Tipsy Toucan
The Tipsy Toucan
Saturday
6
September
Ciociaro Club Wine Festival 2025
Ciociaro Club
Saturday
6
September
Pillette Village: Open House
Pillette Village
Saturday
6
September
Outlaw State of Mind: Chris Stapleton Tribute Band
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
6
September
GOOD DEEDS: Drag Show Fundraiser
The Barbershop Bar
Saturday
6
September
Winstars Gymnastics 25th Anniversary Celebration
Winstars Gymnastics
Saturday
6
September
Nature Retreat
Holy Family Retreat House, Oxley (near Colchester)
Saturday
6
September
Horizon Finds a Home: a family-centered book presentation and reading
St. Augustine of Canterbury Anglican Church
Saturday
6
September
New Childrens Choir Open House
Roseland Trinity United Church
Saturday
6
September
Wine Fest 2025
Ciociaro Club
Saturday
6
September
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier Street
Sunday
7
September
Ciociaro Club Annual Golf Classic
Ciociaro Club
Sunday
7
September
Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk
St. Clair College Sportsplex
Sunday
7
September
Sunday
7
September
Sunday
7
September
Windsor/Essex Walk for Huntington disease
Chrysler Greenway Trail
Sunday
7
September
Ciociaro Club Annual Golf Classic 2025
Seven Lakes Golf Course
Sunday
7
September
Attan: Afghan Community BBQ
Mic Mac Park
