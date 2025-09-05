Windsor-Essex

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: September 5th to September 7th

Friday September 5th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
5
September

Class Clown Comedy Showcase – Back To School Show @ Tipsy Toucan

The Tipsy Toucan
Saturday
6
September

Ciociaro Club Wine Festival 2025

Ciociaro Club
Saturday
6
September

Pillette Village: Open House

Pillette Village
Saturday
6
September

Outlaw State of Mind: Chris Stapleton Tribute Band

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
6
September

GOOD DEEDS: Drag Show Fundraiser

The Barbershop Bar
Saturday
6
September

Winstars Gymnastics 25th Anniversary Celebration

Winstars Gymnastics
Saturday
6
September

Nature Retreat

Holy Family Retreat House, Oxley (near Colchester)
Saturday
6
September

Horizon Finds a Home: a family-centered book presentation and reading

St. Augustine of Canterbury Anglican Church
Saturday
6
September

New Childrens Choir Open House

Roseland Trinity United Church
Saturday
6
September

Wine Fest 2025

Ciociaro Club
Saturday
6
September

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier Street
Sunday
7
September

Ciociaro Club Annual Golf Classic

Ciociaro Club
Sunday
7
September

Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk

St. Clair College Sportsplex
Sunday
7
September

Sunday
7
September

Sunday
7
September

Windsor/Essex Walk for Huntington disease

Chrysler Greenway Trail
Sunday
7
September

Ciociaro Club Annual Golf Classic 2025

Seven Lakes Golf Course
Sunday
7
September

Attan: Afghan Community BBQ

Mic Mac Park

