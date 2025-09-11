Suspects Use Minivan To Ram Business In Attempted Break-In

Windsor Police are investigating an attempted break-and-enter involving two suspects who used a minivan to repeatedly ram the front of a commercial building.

Police say that shortly after 2:00am on September 6th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in attempt at a business in the 3500 block of Walker Road. Surveillance footage showed a minivan crashing into the front of the building. Two suspects, dressed in black, briefly exited the vehicle before returning and making additional ramming attempts.

When they failed to gain entry, the suspects fled northbound on Walker Road. The business sustained extensive damage.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model Chrysler minivan, silver or grey in colour, with a red driver-side door and sunroof. It may also have rear-end damage from the incident.

Businesses and residents in the nearby area are asked to check their surveillance and dashcam footage from the early morning hours of September 6 for any signs of the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. To remain anonymous, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.