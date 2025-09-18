Suspect Sought For Knifepoint Robbery

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect following a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store.

Police say that shortly after 8:00pm on September 14th, 2025, an unknown male had entered a business in the 1300 block of Wyandotte Street East threatened an employee, and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect brandished a knife and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately 20-25 years old, with dark hair and a slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore prescription eyeglasses, a short sleeve Adidas jersey, and black pants.

Once located, the individual will face charges of robbery with an offensive weapon and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit information anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.