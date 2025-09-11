Suspect Charged With Sexual Assault, Forcible Confinement

Windsor Police has charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an incident involving sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police say that on September 7th, 2025, they responded to a report of a sexual assault at a house in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim had initially connected through social media and arranged to meet in person. The suspect drove the victim to a residence, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving.

Shortly after 4:00pm on September 9th, the suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Jibril Ahmed Farah, 29, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.