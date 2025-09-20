St. Clair College Fall Enrolment Decreases By 23%

St. Clair College is reporting an overall decrease in students enrolled compared to 2024.

The college reports a 23% reduction in the number of students enrolled at the Windsor and Chatham campuses for Fall 2025. At the Day 10 mark of the semester, St. Clair has 9,383 students, compared to 12,235 at the same time last year.

The college points out that the decline is tied directly to a shrinking international student population, which dropped from 4,641 in 2024 to 1,732 students at the Windsor and Chatham campuses in Fall 2025. This reduction of international students represents a nearly 63% decrease in the international stream, year-over-year.

There was also no new enrolment at any of the three campuses of the Ace Acumen Academy in the Greater Toronto Area this September. This alone represents a loss of 3,526 students.

On the plus side, the college says that the domestic market continues to see growth, with 7,645 domestic students enrolled in 2025, compared to 7,594 last Fall. This reflects a continued rise in domestic student enrolment in College programs and represents the highest number of domestic students attending St. Clair College since 2018.

The Schools of Community Studies and Nursing saw significant gains at both Windsor and Chatham campuses. Interest has been especially robust in programs including Powerline Technician, Personal Support Worker, Early Childhood Education, Practical Nursing, Electrical Techniques, Police Foundations and Border Services, among others. This boost aligns with in-demand professions in our region and beyond.

The domestic to international student ratio at St. Clair College is now 82% to 18%.