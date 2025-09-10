Windsor-Essex

Speeder Busted Going More Than Double The Speed Limit On Front Road

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 11:43am

Amherstburg
A driver in Amherstburg is finding a new way to get around after being pulled over by police.

Police say that on Tuesday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver in the 2100 block of Front Road in Amherstburg, travelling at 148 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone – more than double the speed limit.

As a result, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

windsoriteDOTca
