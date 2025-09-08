Special Guests Join WSO To Continue Franz’s Vision

As the community mourns the loss of Windsor Symphony Orchestra Maestro Robert Franz, special guests have stepped-up to ensure Franz’s musical vision is realized.

“Robert created this entire season of music,” says WSO Board Chair, Deborah Severs. “This season is his vision. It is the music and guest artists that he knew Windsor Essex audiences would enjoy.”

As Franz was going through cancer treatment, he knew he would not have the strength to conduct the first part of the new season, the WSO said. He then worked with the WSO team to secure guest conductors to lead the orchestra until the end of the calendar year.

A long-time mentor of Robert’s, Carl Topilow, will be conducting the WSO’s Opening Night with Gershwin concert on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21. In addition to the talent and enthusiasm that Topilow brings to the stage, pianist extraordinaire, Kevin Cole, will perform Gershwin’s Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra.

WSO Resident Conductor, Geoffrey Larson, will be conducting the ever-popular OnStage concert in September, Folk Dances. The Café concert of Folk Dances is already sold-out.

The opening of The Toldo Pops series will see a familiar face returning to the podium, former Assistant Conductor, Daniel Wiley. Wiley will conduct The Music of Star Wars which promises to be an engaging celebration of legendary composer, John Williams. Wiley is currently the Assistant Conductor with the Cincinnati Symphony and the Kansas City Symphony.

The second Bill and Rochelle Tepperman Masterworks Series concert in November, Whimsical Concerto for Fanciful Birds, will be conducted by Jerry Hou, another colleague of Robert’s.

“Upon Robert’s recommendations, these special guest conductors will bring their own artistic talents to the Capitol Theatre,” says Executive Director, Patti Lauzon. “Even through his cancer treatment, Robert was thinking about the music and the orchestra. We now honor him by ensuring this beautiful season of music will bring audiences together just as Robert intended.”

There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert in the coming weeks. Details will be made available once confirmed. Please continue to check the WSO web site for the most updated information.