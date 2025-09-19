SIU Update On Police Involved Shooting

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation into a police-involved shooting, leaving a 58-year-old man seriously injured.

The SIU says that at approximately 2:45pm on September 18th, 2025, a man reported to police that he wanted to harm himself. Windsor Police Officers attended a residence in the area of Stanley Street and Lillian Avenue and encountered the man in the backyard. The man discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers and then went inside the residence.

Officers made attempts to negotiate with the man and when the man, who was still armed, came out of the residence, three officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php