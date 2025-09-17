Shoppers Drug Mart And Dollarama Construction In LaSalle Moving Along
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 17th, 2025, 9:00am
Construction is progressing quickly on the new Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama at The Shops at Heritage development in LaSalle.
This development will also include Food Basics, McDonald’s, Tim Horton’s, Taco Bell, and more.
