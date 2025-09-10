Serious Crash In Kingsville

Kingsville OPP is currently investigating a two-vehicle collision on County Road 34 and County Road 18 in Kingsville.

Police say around 10:00pm Tuesday, emergency services were called to County Road 34 and County Road 18 in Kingsville for a two-vehicle collision.

One driver was transported to hospital in ambulance with life-threatening injuries and the other driver and passengers were uninjured.

County Road 18 between Graham Side Road and County Road 31 is closed and County Road 34 between Olinda Side Road and Highway 3 is also closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.