Search For Missing Windsor Man Underway In Kingsville

The search for 37-year-old David Pavao by Windsor Police continues in Kingsville.

Pavao was last seen on August 13th.

Officers are conducting an active search in the area of Road 11 and Albuna Townline in Kingsville.

Police say thatr there is no threat to public safety at this time. However, due to ongoing police activity, the area should be avoided until further notice