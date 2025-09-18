Search Continues For David Pavao

Windsor Police continues to search for 37-year-old David Pavao, who has not been seen in over a month.

As of 9:00am Thursday, officers are conducting search operations at two areas in Windsor. One at 675 Tecumseh Road East and the other at Grand Marais Road West and Huron Church Road.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety, however, due to ongoing police activity, the areas should be avoided until further notice.