Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Search Continues For David Pavao

Thursday September 18th, 2025, 9:27am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police continues to search for 37-year-old David Pavao, who has not been seen in over a month.

As of 9:00am Thursday, officers are conducting search operations at two areas in Windsor. One at 675 Tecumseh Road East and the other at Grand Marais Road West and Huron Church Road.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety, however, due to ongoing police activity, the areas should be avoided until further notice.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message