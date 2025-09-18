Sauve’s Rona Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Three Transformed Locations

Shawn and Brandy Sauve, fifth-generation owners of Sauve’s RONA, are celebrating the grand reopening of their three newly transformed stores in Belle River, Tilbury, and Comber.

The Belle River store underwent the most extensive transformation, doubling in size to offer customers 10,000 square feet of retail space. The upgrades made to the store include a new entrance, expanded parking, and a complete interior redesign. Customers now benefit from a dedicated Pro Desk, an expanded Paint Desk, and access to a 3-acre lumber yard with 10,000 square feet of indoor storage — all designed to better serve both DIYers and Pros.

In Tilbury, the fully renovated 12,000-square-foot store now features a large garden centre and a full-service lumber yard. The refreshed branding and new exterior signage reflect a renewed commitment to quality, service, and convenience for the local community.

The Comber location has also been completely revamped. The now rebranded 5,000-square-foot store includes a compact lumber yard and a revitalized garden centre, extending its reach and relevance in the region.

“All three locations were redesigned with one goal in mind: to better serve our customers,” said Shawn Sauve, co-owner of Sauve’s RONA. “From improved layouts to expanded product offerings and professional services, these upgrades reflect our deep roots in the community and our ongoing commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs.”

With more than 150 years of history in Belle River, the Sauve family has long been a cornerstone of the region’s building materials industry. As the fifth generation to lead the business, Shawn and Brandy Sauve bring a modern vision and renewed energy to a brand built on trusted local service.

Alain Ménard, Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliated Dealers, added: “The Sauve family embodies what it means to be a RONA affiliated dealer — visionary, dedicated, and deeply connected to their community. Their ability to grow while staying true to their roots is what makes Sauve’s RONA such a valued partner. We’re proud to support their continued success and to celebrate this exciting new chapter.”